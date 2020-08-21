You have permission to edit this article.
Active shooter reported at Vons gas station in Nipomo
Active shooter reported at Vons gas station in Nipomo

Vons shooting
Law enforcement officials respond to an active shooting at Vons Gas in Nipomo on Friday. 

Shots were reportedly fired between a suspect wearing body armor and law enforcement officials at a gas station in Nipomo on Friday, according to scanner traffic. 

The incident was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. at Vons Gas, located in the 500 block of West Tefft Street. 

Multiple rounds were reportedly embedded in the door of a first responder vehicle, according to scanner traffic. 

A Bearcat armored vehicle was en route to the gas station shortly after 11:30 a.m.

Law enforcement had not confirmed if there are any victims. 

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available. 

