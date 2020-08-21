Active shooter reported at Vons gas station in Nipomo

Shots were reportedly fired between a suspect wearing body armor and law enforcement officials at a gas station in Nipomo on Friday, according to scanner traffic.
The incident was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. at Vons Gas, located in the 500 block of West Tefft Street.
Multiple rounds were reportedly embedded in the door of a first responder vehicle, according to scanner traffic.
A Bearcat armored vehicle was en route to the gas station shortly after 11:30 a.m.
Law enforcement had not confirmed if there are any victims.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
