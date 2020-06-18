9 Santa Barbara County sheriff's custody staff test positive for COVID-19; 9 more awaiting test results

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Nine Santa Barbara County sheriff's custody staff have tested positive for COVID-19 and are recovering at home, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The positive results include four civilian custody staff and five deputies who reportedly began showing symptoms on their days off and were tested last Friday, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick, adding that nine more custody staff who experienced symptoms were tested and are at home awaiting results.

Additionally, two sheriff's deputies assigned to the Santa Barbara Superior Courthouse as bailiffs are self-quarantining at home after they were present in the same courtroom with a staff member who tested positive for coronavirus.

No inmates in the general population are showing coronavirus symptoms, Zick added, although two inmates recently exhibited symptoms during booking and are quarantined for 14 days in the Inmate Reception Center at the Main Jail.