8 more charges filed against Buellton man in teen sex abuse case with 14 alleged victims
Santa Barbara County prosecutors have added eight more charges and two alleged victims in a case involving a former Buellton yearbook salesman accused of abusing more than a dozen teenage boys, including three from the Santa Ynez Valley, according to court records. 

New charges include three counts of oral copulation against a person under 18, three counts of sodomy of a person under 18, sexual penetration by a foreign object and sending harmful matter to a minor for sexual purposes in the complaint filed Aug. 20 against 54-year-old Gregory Scott Ray.

Two more alleged victims, who were juveniles at the time, were listed in the fourth amended complaint, bringing the total number to 14 males. 

The charges stem from incidents with one alleged victim that occurred in August 2015 at a public restroom located in the 400 block of Alisal Road in Solvang, Ray's vehicle and his home located in the 700 block of Alamo Pintado Road, according to the complaint.

Charges from the second alleged victim stem from incidents that occurred between Sept. 1, 2015, and June 30, 2016, and in April 2016.

Ray now faces 42 charges, including felony counts and enhancements, ranging from sodomy of a minor by force to witness intimidation, that originated from incidents dating back to October 2007. 

Ray was arrested in April 2019 by Santa Barbara County sheriff's detectives following a weekslong investigation that began after a Santa Ynez Valley High School teacher overheard a conversation with Ray involving alleged inappropriate sexual contact with a student and reported it to police. 

A Sheriff's Office investigation revealed that Ray used a social media app to meet and have sex with teenagers, according to a spokeswoman. 

Before he was arrested, Ray was a print sales consultant for Canadian publishing company Friesens LLC and traveled to schools throughout California as part of his job, according to court records. 

The case is under investigation for additional victims, according to Senior Deputy District Attorney Fabiana Fede. 

Ray is scheduled for a preliminary hearing setting at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 17 in Department 8 of Superior Court in Santa Maria. 

