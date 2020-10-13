You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
7-year-old-boy struck, killed by vehicle in Lompoc
alert

7-year-old-boy struck, killed by vehicle in Lompoc

A 7-year-old boy died Tuesday after he was struck by a vehicle Monday on West Pine Avenue, according to a Lompoc Police spokesman. 

Officers responded to a traffic collision shortly before 7 p.m. in the 100 block of West Pine Avenue, where they located a vehicle that had struck the unidentified child, according to Sgt. Sergio Arias. 

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. Police did not release the driver's name or provide details on whether or not the driver was arrested, or if drugs and alcohol were involved in the collision. 

Medics rendered first aid to the boy before he was transported to the Lompoc Valley Medical Center emergency room, where medical staff provided aid to the child but were unsuccessful in their lifesaving attempts, according to Arias. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News