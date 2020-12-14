7 Santa Barbara County sheriff's employees test positive for COVID-19

Seven Santa Barbara County sheriff's employees, including six deputies, tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman on Monday.
The seven sheriff's employees who tested positive for the coronavirus include five custody and one patrol deputies, and a nonsworn staff member, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
The first custody deputy was tested on Dec. 8 as part of employee surveillance testing and was found to be positive on Dec. 11.
The custody deputy last worked Dec. 8 and did not experience symptoms until after work that same day, according to Zick.
The second custody deputy last worked Dec. 8 and tested positive on Dec. 11 after experiencing symptoms that same day.
The third custody deputy tested on Dec. 8 as part of employee surveillance and was notified while at work on Dec. 12 that the test came back positive, and was immediately sent home, according to Zick.
A fourth custody deputy, who last worked Dec. 12, took a test that same day as part of employee surveillance testing, then experienced coronavirus symptoms that same day. Their test came back positive on Monday, according to Zick.
The fifth custody deputy, who last worked Dec. 8, started experiencing symptoms on Dec. 12. A rapid test taken by the deputy on Monday came back positive, according to Zick.
All five custody deputies consistently wore personal protective equipment while interacting with inmates.
The patrol deputy last worked Dec. 7 and experienced coronavirus symptoms the next day, on Dec. 8, and was tested later that day, with the results coming back positive on Sunday, according to Zick, adding the deputy consistently wore a mask while at work.
Additionally, the nonsworn sheriff's employee, who last worked Dec. 8 in a position that does not involve contact with the public or inmates, started experiencing symptoms after work that same day.
A test taken by the employee on Dec. 9 came back positive on Dec. 12, according to Zick.
The total number of Sheriff's Office employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus is 57, with 48 of them recovering and returning to work.
