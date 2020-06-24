5 Central Coast men arrested on drugs, firearms charges at Santa Maria corner store

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Five Central Coast men were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of drug and firearms charges after one of them was reported to be in possession of a gun inside a Santa Maria business, a police spokesman said.

Santa Maria Police were called to the La Huajenita D'Oro market in the 500 block of North Broadway shortly after 3 p.m. for reports of a man with a gun inside the business, Lt. Paul Van Meel said.

Upon arriving, officers detained five suspects without incident and allegedly located two firearms, one of which was reported stolen from Southern California.

Additionally, officers also found various quantities of drugs, including marijuana, methamphetamine and prescription medication, Van Meel said.

+2 Santa Maria men accused of stealing hemp worth $350 in Orcutt; crashing stolen car Two Santa Maria men arrested on Sunday are accused of stealing $350 worth of hemp and crashing a stolen car, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said.