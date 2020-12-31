4 arrested in 2 police pursuits that ended near Santa Maria

Four people were arrested after leading officers from the California Highway Patrol and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office in two separate vehicle pursuits that ended near Santa Maria on Tuesday.

The pursuits were among four that occurred across the Central Coast Tuesday, including two others that ended in south San Luis Obispo County, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Michael Poelking.

The first incident was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. in San Luis Obispo when CHP officials started monitoring a report of a stolen, black Honda Civic, according to Poelking.

The Honda was reported heading southbound on Highway 101 and driving erratically, causing the CHP to cancel the pursuit due to traffic and other hazardous conditions.

"We didn't stop following it, though," Poelking said.

The vehicle was followed to Santa Maria, where it turned onto the Broadway exit off Highway 101 southbound near Preisker Lane. The pursuit ended at 3:44 p.m. after the Honda rear-ended another vehicle, according to Poelking.

The vehicle's driver, identified as 35-year-old Anthony Yohan Thompson, of Santa Ynez, was arrested and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of felony charges including auto theft, receiving stolen property; misdemeanor charges that include hit-and-run, reckless driving; and a probation violation. His bail was set at $50,000.

The vehicle's passenger, who was not identified, was released and no charges were filed, according to Poelking.