A 34-year-old man died after being shot in Lompoc on Monday, and police officials now are conducting a homicide investigation. 

Officers responded to a report of the shooting at 2:17 p.m. in the 200 block of South Third Street, where they located the victim who has not been identified, according to Sgt. Sergio Arias. 

Medics attempted to transport the man to a local trauma center, but he died during transport, according to Arias. 

Investigators do not believe the incident is gang-related, but no further information has been released. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Lompoc Police Department Detective Bureau at 805-736-2341. 

