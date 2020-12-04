You have permission to edit this article.
3 Santa Barbara County sheriff's employees test positive for COVID-19

Two deputies and an employee with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office tested positive for COVID-19 in unrelated exposures, according to a spokeswoman on Friday. 

The employee experienced coronavirus-related symptoms on Nov. 22 and received a positive result for the disease three days later, on Nov. 25, after taking a test at a community testing site on Nov. 24, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick. 

The employee last worked on Nov. 20 in a position that does not include contact with the public or with inmates, and has not returned to work. 

A custody deputy who last worked on Nov. 25 experienced coronavirus symptoms during regular days off and received a positive result for the disease on Nov. 30, the same day they took the test at a community site, according to Zick.

A sheriff's deputy who also worked on Nov. 25 experienced coronavirus symptoms during their days off and received a positive result for the virus on Dec. 1, after testing at a community site that day. 

The deputy was assigned to an administrative position and did not have contact with the public or with inmates, according to Zick. 

Of the 48 sheriff's deputies who have tested positive for COVID-19, 43 have recovered. 

Concerned about COVID-19?

