You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Santa Barbara County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19
top story

3 Santa Barbara County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

  • Updated

Three Santa Barbara County Jail inmates tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman. 

The three inmates were tested as part of contact tracing from a coronavirus outbreak that was discovered at the Main Jail two weeks ago and had been quarantined since that time, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick. 

All three are being monitored by custody and medical staff regularly. 

Additionally, one inmate who previously tested positive for the coronavirus has recovered and another one was released by the court Sept. 4, according to Zick. 

A total of 84 inmates at the Main Jail have tested positive for the coronavirus, with 77 contracting the disease from inside the facility and seven testing positive upon intake. 

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News