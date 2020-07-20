3 San Luis Obispo County sheriff's deputies, one inmate test positive for COVID-19
alert

3 San Luis Obispo County sheriff's deputies, one inmate test positive for COVID-19

Three San Luis Obispo County sheriff's deputies, including the first patrol officer, and an inmate tested positive for COVID-19 last week, according to a spokesman. 

The patrol deputy was tested after developing a cough and received a positive result Friday, according to sheriff's spokesman Tony Cipolla, who added the deputy last worked Wednesday and wore a mask in all interactions with the public. 

Public health officials initiated a contact tracing investigation, and several affected staff are quarantined and being monitored for symptoms. 

Two correctional deputies, who last worked July 10 and 11, developed symptoms after their shifts and later tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Cipolla. 

The deputies had contact with inmates while at work and were required to wear masks. Housing areas where they worked were quarantined. 

One inmate, who was asymptomatic, tested positive for the coronavirus following a testing sweep of everyone in the unit where the inmate was housed, according to Cipolla. 

Officials are continuing to monitor and test inmates and staff in accordance with public health guidelines. 

The Sheriff's Office has tested more than 300 inmates, with at least 50 of those tests being given in the span of 24 hours, Cipolla said. 

Four sworn sheriff's staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic started in March, with the first case reported July 9.

Additionally, three inmates have tested positive. 

COLLECTION: Most Wanted in Santa Barbara County

This is a list of the top active warrants put out by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's office as of July 16, 2020.

If you believe you have information on any of the subject’s listed on the Sheriff's webpage or Facebook page, you can contact Detective Toedte directly at the number below.

Phone Number: 805-681-4142          Fax Number: 805-681-5346

Email: tet2425@sbsheriff.org

Click here , to leave an anonymous tip

1 of 10

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News