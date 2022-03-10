Three Lompoc men have pleaded not guilty to a road rage shooting that injured a Los Alamos man March 3 along Highway 101 near Clark Avenue, according to court records.
Allan Campos, 32, Anthony Back, 44, and Brandon Moreland, 36, made their initial appearances on Monday before Superior Court Judge Brian Aronson in Santa Maria, records show.
Campos entered a plea of not guilty to a felony charge of assault with a firearm and denied five enhancements, including committing serious bodily injury and using a firearm during a felony.
Black entered pleas of not guilty to the same charges on Tuesday, plus an additional charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, before Superior Court Judge Kay Kuns, according to court records.
Moreland on Monday appeared before Aronson and pleaded not guilty to felony accessory and denied an enhancement of committing a felony while released on bail.
Dispatchers received a report of a shooting near the location at 10:48 p.m. March 3 and that a man from Los Alamos who was shot had transported himself to Marian Regional Medical Center, according to Santa Maria CHP officials.
The man, who was not identified, was treated for a nonlife-threatening injury, and the vehicle with the suspects fled the scene before they could be identified, officials added.
Several minutes later the CHP requested assistance locating a silver Toyota 4-Runner that was possibly involved in the shooting. A vehicle matching the 4-Runner was later spotted near the intersection of Highway 1 and North H Street, where a Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputy stopped the vehicle, according to the CHP.
A Los Alamos man sustained a shooting injury and four men were arrested Thursday, including the alleged shooter, during a road rage incident that occurred near the intersection of Highway 101 and Clark Avenue in Orcutt.
Records show the deputy contacted four men inside the vehicle, including Campos, Black, Moreland and 46-year-old Angel Espinoza.
Two "ghost guns," or guns without serial numbers, were located inside the vehicle following a search, and all four men were arrested by CHP officers, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Espinoza was initially arrested on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, booked into Santa Barbara County Jail and later released without charges, records show.
Campos, Black and Moreland are scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing setting at 8:30 a.m. March 16 in Department 6 of Superior Court in Santa Maria.
The incident remains under investigation by the Santa Maria CHP. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact their office at 805-349-8728.