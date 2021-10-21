Three juveniles suspected of destroying property at the Haunted Hills drive-through at the Elks Unocal Event Center Wednesday afternoon were apprehended by Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies later that evening, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman.
Calls reporting the damage along the Haunted Hills route came in at 3:11 p.m., and the three suspects were detained at the rodeo grounds by deputies at 6:42 p.m., said sheriff's office spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
All three individuals were later released, and deputies will be forwarding a referral to juvenile probation, according to Zick.
Tina Tonascia, Elks Recreation Inc. chief operations officer, said Haunted Hills volunteers discovered individuals causing "significant" damage on Wednesday afternoon to two scenes set up along the event route, as well as the paintball shack on the grounds.
Damage at one of the scenes, which depicts a haunted car crash, left one of the displayed cars completely totaled, she said.
When the individuals fled on foot, volunteers called law enforcement, and later helped deputies to track the individuals down, Tonascia said.
"It's very discouraging," she said. "We've been cleaning up and getting [estimates] on damages. Our team has been working really hard and our volunteers are amazing."
Despite the damages, Tonascia said the Haunted Hills drive-through still will operate this weekend, beginning Thursday night and running through Saturday.
"Our volunteers worked through the night, and we'll be up and running tonight, no problem," she said Thursday.