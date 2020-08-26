3 arrested after search warrant in Santa Maria results in seizure of drugs, 'ghost guns'

Detectives arrested three suspects, including a male and female from Santa Maria, and seized a cache of vehicles, drugs, money and firearms, including "ghost guns," following a search warrant served by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.

The search warrant was served at a location in the 2200 block of Professional Parkway at about 1 p.m., leading to the seizure of 605 grams of methamphetamine, 12 grams of heroin, sales-related packaging material, indicia related to narcotics sales and more than $2,000 in cash, according to Lt. Brad McVay.

Indicia could include records, packaging or similar evidence indicating narcotics sales, McVay said.

Seized firearms included a stolen Smith and Wesson M&P15 rifle, a 30-round rifle magazine, a stolen Sig Sauer P365 handgun, a J. Stevens Arms sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun and two 9-millimeter handguns, which were referred to as "ghost guns" because they were not serialized.

Santa Maria man charged with shooting death of elephant seal near San Simeon A Santa Maria man was charged Tuesday with the fatal shooting of a northern elephant seal near San Simeon in September 2019, according to a U.S. Attorney spokesman.

Detectives arrested Donald Anderson, 37, and Kimberly Machleit, 35, both of Santa Maria; and Kevin Rasmussen, 27, of Tustin, who were booked into the Santa Barbara County Main Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sales and felon in possession of a firearm, both of which are felonies.

All three were released without bail due to Emergency Rule 4, which was adopted in April as a measure to reduce COVID-19 spread and sets $0 bail for all except 13 serious and violent crimes.