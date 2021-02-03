Twenty-six Santa Barbara County Jail inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 in a new outbreak that has emerged at the facility, according to a sheriff's spokesman on Wednesday.

The inmates, who were housed in two separate units located in the male basement dormitory, reported experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus on Tuesday and were subsequently tested, according to Lt. Erik Raney, who added 26 of 60 tests administered came back positive for the disease.

All inmates who tested positive for the coronavirus are in the process of being quarantined as they are monitored and receive treatment from jail medical staff.

Routine surveillance testing on the inmates who tested negative for the disease will continue for the next 14 days. Contact tracing is underway to identify the source of the outbreak and identify any potential staff exposures, Raney added.

A total of 187 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus at the jail, including 33 inmates who tested positive upon intake and one inmate who died from the disease, since March 2020.