21 Santa Barbara County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

Twenty-one inmates at the Santa Barbara County Jail tested positive for COVID-19 after they were exposed to a single inmate who was previously confirmed to have the disease, according to a sheriff's spokesman on Friday.

The inmates were part of a group of 66 who were exposed to the inmate on or before Monday, resulting in them getting tested, according to Lt. Brad McVay.

Of the 21 who tested positive, two had coronavirus symptoms and were moved to negative air flow cells.

The remaining positive inmates, who were asymptomatic, are being housed together in a contained area of the jail and are being medically monitored by custody and medical staff regularly, according to McVay.

Santa Barbara County Jail inmate tests positive for COVID-19 An inmate at the Santa Barbara County Jail tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, according to a sheriff's spokesman.

The 45 inmates who tested negative for the coronavirus will be retested in a week.

Of the 63 Santa Barbara County Jail inmates who have tested positive for the coronavirus, 56 contracted the disease inside the facility, according to McVay.