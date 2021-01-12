2 weekend shooting incidents under investigation in Lompoc

Lompoc Police officials are investigating two separate but apparently unrelated shooting incidents that occurred Saturday, including one in which a suspect fired several bullets toward a crowd of people.

The first shooting was reported shortly before 7:30 p.m. in the 500 block alley of North G and H streets, and the second was reported shortly after 9 p.m. in the 800 block of West Apple Avenue, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Agustin Arias.

No injuries were reported and no suspects were identified in either incident.

The suspect in the second shooting fired several shots toward the crowd, although nobody was struck, according to Agustin, who added nearly a dozen bullet casings were retrieved at the scene.

Lompoc Police detectives are asking for information and seeking any surveillance video footage of the incidents. To offer help, contact detectives at 805-875-8159.

