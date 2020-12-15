2 Santa Maria men injured in 2 separate but unrelated shootings

Two men were injured, including one critically, in two separate but apparently unrelated shootings in Santa Maria on Monday, according to police.

Police were notified of the first shooting shortly after noon, when an adult male who sustained a gunshot wound arrived at Marian Regional Medical Center's emergency room via private vehicle and was later treated for his injury, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Andy Magallon.

Santa Maria Police were able to determine the shooting occurred near the intersection of Depot and Chapel streets shortly before the victim arrived at the hospital.

Less than eight hours later, at about 7:30 p.m., police responded to reports of shots heard in the 200 block of West Williams Street, according to Magallon.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim who sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to Marian hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Santa Maria Police detectives continue to investigate both shootings and seek the public's help with information related to the incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Department at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277, or call the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.

