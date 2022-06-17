Two Santa Maria brothers were arrested Thursday on suspicion of charges related to illegally possessing guns and drugs following an investigation and after a search warrant was served on a residence.
The investigation was conducted by the Sheriff's Office's Cannabis Compliance Team and concluded Thursday after the warrant was served at an unspecified location in Santa Maria, according Lt. Robert Minter with the Sheriff's Office.
Minter did not say when the investigation began but said it involved a person illegally selling marijuana in Orcutt and the surrounding area.
After serving the search warrant on the residence, detectives located 20-year-old Nathan Mediano and 33-year-old Salvador Mediano, who were both arrested without incident, according to Minter.
During the search, detectives allegedly found more than 2 ounces of cocaine; 2,000 M30 pills, which Minter said frequently contains fentanyl; more than $5,000 in cash; a short-barreled assault rifle, high-capacity magazines and ammunition.
Both of the Mediano brothers were booked into the Northern Branch Jail. Each of their bail amounts is listed at $100,000, according to Minter.