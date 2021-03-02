Two Santa Barbara County Jail inmates and one staff member recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman on Monday.

The new cases were added to the Sheriff's Office's total number coronavirus cases, although active infections for both inmates and staff have dropped to single digits, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick, who said an additional staff member recently was confirmed positive for having the virus.

The total number of staff who have tested positive is 115, with three employees remaining off duty due to infection.

The two inmates recently tested positive upon intake, bringing the total number of active infections at the Main Jail to four, according to Zick.

Of the 213 inmates who have tested positive for the coronavirus since March 2020, 174 contracted the disease from inside the facility, 39 tested positive upon intake and one inmate died.