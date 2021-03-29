Two Santa Barbara County Jail inmates and one Sheriff's Office deputy recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to a sheriff's spokeswoman.

The two inmates tested positive during the inmate screening process, said spokeswoman Raquel Zick, who added that one inmate has since been released while the other inmate is being housed in an area of the jail separate from the general population.

The deputy who tested positive brings the total number of Sheriff's Office employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus to 118.

The total number of inmates who have tested positive is 215, including 41 who tested positive during the intake screening process, 174 who became infected inside the facility and one death, according to Zick.