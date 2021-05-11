Two people sustained nonlife-threatening gunshot wounds Monday night following an altercation at the 7-Eleven store on North H Street in Lompoc. 

Officers responded to a report of two victims receiving treatment for gunshot injuries at Lompoc Valley Medical Center's emergency room shortly before midnight, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Bryan Dillard. 

A preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting occurred about 30 minutes earlier at the convenience store in the 1300 block of North H Street.

A group of people and single individual inside the 7-Eleven got into a conflict that continued into the parking lot, where the individual produced a firearm and shot at the group, striking two, according to Dillard.

The alleged shooter who was not identified is described as a Hispanic male adult associated with a black SUV.

The two victims did not cooperate with police and did seek prosecution, according to Dillard.

Anyone with information is asked to notify the Lompoc Police Department by calling 805-736-2341 or through the LPD cellphone app. 

