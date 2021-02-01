Two men and one woman sustained nonlife-threatening injuries in a shooting Saturday on North Mary Street, according to a police spokesman.

The incident occurred at about 10:30 p.m., when Santa Maria Police received several 911 calls reporting gunshots heard near the 1200 block of North Drive, according to Sgt. Andy Magallon.

Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting near a residence, where they began an investigation with the help of detectives and crime lab technicians.

A short time later, officers located a vehicle carrying multiple gunshot victims from the shooting that arrived at Marian Regional Medical Center, according to Magallon.

The three victims, who are Santa Maria residents and weren't identified, were listed in stable condition as of Sunday.

Santa Maria Police detectives are asking for residents in the surrounding area to check surveillance cameras for any suspicious activity and to contact the detective bureau with any information at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277, or the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.