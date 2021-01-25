Lompoc loaded pistol with laser sight

Lompoc Police arrested 19-year-old Reynauldo Hernandez after he was allegedly found illegally possessing a loaded firearm with a built-in laser sight Thursday. 

 Lompoc Police Department, Contributed Photo

A 19-year-old man was arrested Thursday after he was allegedly found illegally possessing a loaded firearm in public, according to Lompoc Police. 

Officers were dispatched to the 200 block alley of North K and L streets following a report of a person with a firearm shortly before 11 p.m., according to Sgt. Sergio Arias. 

When officers checked the area, they located Reynauldo Robles Hernandez of Lompoc inside of a vehicle that was parked in the alley. He was found with a loaded pistol with a built-in laser sight. 

Hernandez was arrested and booked at the Lompoc Police Department's jail, according to Arias. 

