An 18-year-old from Santa Maria was arrested early Monday near the 5700 block of Calle De La Rosa in Orcutt on suspicion of attempted burglary after he was allegedly found with stolen property. 

Santa Barbara County sheriff's officials now are encouraging anyone with unreported stolen property to file a report. 

At approximately 4:12 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to investigate a report of suspects trying to open windows and doors of residences. 

