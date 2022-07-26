An 18-year-old from Santa Maria was arrested early Monday near the 5700 block of Calle De La Rosa in Orcutt on suspicion of attempted burglary after he was allegedly found with stolen property.
Santa Barbara County sheriff's officials now are encouraging anyone with unreported stolen property to file a report.
At approximately 4:12 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to investigate a report of suspects trying to open windows and doors of residences.
Upon arrival, deputies contacted one of the suspects, Adrian Buelna, near the intersection of Calle De La Rosa and Alderwood Lane, and apprehended him after a short foot pursuit.
Deputies and K-9 units searched the area but did not find additional suspects.
Buelna, who was reportedly found with stolen items that likely came from vehicles or residences in the area, was booked into the Northern Branch Jail for misdemeanor obstruction, felony attempted burglary and felony conspiracy, according to officials. He is being held on $50,000 bail.