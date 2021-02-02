A 17-year-old male juvenile was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder in connection to a gang-related shooting on East Orange Street that critically injured another juvenile in September 2020.

The original incident was reported shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 in front of a residence located in the 400 block of East Orange Street where, upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting but no victims, according to Santa Maria Police Sgt. Andy Magallon.

As officers investigated the shooting, Santa Maria Police received a call of a juvenile victim injured in the shooting who had arrived by private vehicle at Marian Regional Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

Detectives later identified the 17-year-old juvenile suspect and arrested him shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday at an undisclosed location in the city. Due to his age, the Santa Maria Police Department cannot release any identifying information, according to Magallon.

Officers continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone with information to contact Santa Maria Police Officer David Kulp at 805-928-3781, ext. 1643, or the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677.