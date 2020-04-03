You are the owner of this article.
14 Lompoc prison inmates test positive for COVID-19
Fourteen inmates at the Lompoc prison complex have tested positive for COVID-19, a Bureau of Prisons official confirmed on Friday. 

The infected inmates are among 91 at federal institutions in several states that include California, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and New York, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Additionally, 50 staff members have been infected with the coronavirus. It's not clear if any Lompoc prison staff are included in that number. 

There are approximately 1,500 male inmates at the Federal Correctional Institute in Lompoc. 

Since the coronavirus outbreak, prison officials have instituted a pandemic influenza contingency program, said Bureau of Prisons spokesman Justin Long. Additionally, they've implemented a "comprehensive management approach" that includes screening, testing, treatment and infection control measures. 

An "ample" amount of cleaning and medical supplies have been distributed to facilities across the U.S., although inmates are not provided with hand sanitizer because of its alcohol content, Long said.

Instead, inmates are encouraged to thoroughly wash their hands with soap and water. 

Concerned about COVID-19?

