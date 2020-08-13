11 Santa Barbara County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

Eleven more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the Santa Barbara County Jail, bringing the total number of inmate infections to 25, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Thirteen inmates were tested during a follow-up investigation following the confirmation of four cases in the general population earlier in the month, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Of those 13 who were tested, 10 inmates were asymptomatic and are bunked together across several, separate cells, while one inmate who was symptomatic was medically isolated in a negative air flow cell.

Additionally, one inmate refused testing and one inmate tested negative, according to Zick.