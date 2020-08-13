11 Santa Barbara County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

Thirteen inmates were tested during a follow-up investigation following the confirmation of four cases in the general population earlier in the month, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Of those 13 who were tested, 10 inmates were asymptomatic and are bunked together across several, separate cells, while one inmate who was symptomatic was medically isolated in a negative air flow cell.
Additionally, one inmate refused testing and one inmate tested negative, according to Zick.
A Lompoc religious nonprofit accused a Wyoming organic farm and a cannabis company of stealing water it uses to grow food and blocking access to a well on a neighboring parcel, despite a decades-old legal agreement allowing them to do so, according to a lawsuit filed in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.
The Lompoc Police Department reported that it worked in collaboration with Los Angeles Police Department detectives to arrest 35-year-old Daylan Isaacs, a convicted felon who was allegedly trying to sell the Petty-signed guitar for $10,000 on social media sites in Lompoc.
A retired Santa Barbara County probation officer was charged on Friday with more than a dozen felonies, including tax evasion, related to an investigation into an embezzlement scheme in which he bilked more than $600,000 from his union for more than a decade, according to a Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office spokesman.