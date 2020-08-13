You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
11 Santa Barbara County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19
alert top story

11 Santa Barbara County Jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

Eleven more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the Santa Barbara County Jail, bringing the total number of inmate infections to 25, according to the Sheriff's Office. 

Thirteen inmates were tested during a follow-up investigation following the confirmation of four cases in the general population earlier in the month, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick. 

Of those 13 who were tested, 10 inmates were asymptomatic and are bunked together across several, separate cells, while one inmate who was symptomatic was medically isolated in a negative air flow cell. 

Additionally, one inmate refused testing and one inmate tested negative, according to Zick. 

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News