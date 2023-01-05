A 1-year-old child was saved from a fentanyl overdose and the mother and father were both arrested Thursday after first responders arrived and administered naloxone, the Lompoc Police Department said.
Lompoc Fire Department and American Medical Response personnel were sent to the 800 block of North F Street regarding a 1-year-old child who was unresponsive, a police spokesman said.
Police also responded due to the nature of the call, and an investigation revealed the child was exposed to suspected fentanyl.