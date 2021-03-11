A person sustained a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound during a robbery reported Wednesday at a residence near the intersection East Alvin Avenue and North College Drive in Santa Maria, according to a police spokesman.

The incident was reported shortly before 8 p.m. and, upon arrival, officers located a shooting victim, who was not identified, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Terry Flaa, who added the person was taken to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Through an investigation, officers learned that the suspect produced a gun and shot the victim during the course of a robbery, although police did not identify any property that was taken.

Detectives established a crime scene near the area, but the scene was later impacted by rainy weather, according to Flaa, who did not provide any suspect details.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Santa Maria Police Detective's Bureau at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.