One person sustained a major injury in a shooting and another victim was stabbed Sunday in two separate, but related robbery incidents near Knudsen Way and Western Avenue, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
The first incident was reported shortly after 3:30 a.m., when officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting that just occurred near the intersection, according to Lt. Russ Mengel.
Mengel said that upon arrival, officers located a victim who was apparently robbed by two suspects near his home and one of the suspects shot him.
The victim, who was not identified, sustained a life-threatening injury and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to Mengel. He added that the victim's condition was still critical as of Monday.
As officers were investigating the shooting, Mengel said they were contacted by another individual who reported he had been robbed and stabbed a short distance away, near his home. He added the victim sustained minor injuries and is expected to fully recover.
A Goleta man was arrested on suspicion of a robbery charges following incident in which he tried to take several power tools from Buellton's Tractor Supply Co. and fled the scene in a vehicle with a dog, according to a Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman.
Investigators believe the stabbing occurred just prior to the shooting and that the two incidents are connected to the same two individuals, who are described as Spanish-speaking Hispanic males dressed in all black clothing, according to Mengel.
Mengel said officers are looking for witnesses that may have seen at least two suspects in the area of the apartment buildings near the intersection. Additionally, police are asking neighbors in the area to review surveillance cameras to see if they captured anything that would be helpful in the investigation, according to Mengel.
Mengel said those with tips or leads on the two incidents are encouraged to contact Sergeant Andy Magallon at 805-928-3781, ext. 2164 or by email at amagallon@cityofsantamaria.org.
Officials will provide updates on the investigation as progress is made or if arrests are made, according to Mengel.