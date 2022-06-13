One person was hospitalized Friday with multiple stab wounds following an incident on Fallen Leaf Drive, east of Santa Maria, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's deputies in Santa Maria responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2200 block of Fallen Leaf Drive at 6:55 p.m. and located a victim who had sustained multiple stab wounds following a physical altercation with a suspect, according to Lt. Robert Minter.
Minter said the victim was transported to an area hospital and is recovering from their injuries. Neither the identities of the suspect nor the victim were provided.
The incident is under investigation by the sheriff's Detective Bureau.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Foster Road Substation at 805-934-6150.