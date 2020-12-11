$1.25M settlement reached in case of Nipomo High wrestling coach accused of sexual harassment

A $1.25 million settlement has been reached in three civil cases against Lucia Mar Unified School District involving a former Nipomo High School wrestling coach accused of sexual and physical abuse against five female students.

In the most recent lawsuit, filed on Oct. 8, 2019, three Jane Doe plaintiffs, identified as N.R., S.C. and E.A., accused former girls head wrestling coach Justin Magdaleno of verbal/physical abuse and sexual harassment from 2015 to 2017. That lawsuit was dismissed Nov. 4 due to the settlement reached in August, according to Clayton Hall, Lucia Mar district's attorney.

Magdaleno started working as a teacher for the district at the beginning of the 2012-13 academic year and became a wrestling coach during the fall of 2013.

The three Jane Doe plaintiffs accused Magdaleno of engaging in a "predatory pattern" of abusing and sexually harassing members of the girl's wrestling team and other students. In addition, the plaintiffs accused the school district of burying the accusations against Magdaleno and negligent hiring practices, according to the lawsuit, which also included dozens of unidentified school employees, listed as Does 1 through 50, as defendants.

Two similar lawsuits were filed in August 2018 and March 2019, each by individual Jane Doe plaintiffs, in the same jurisdiction but were dismissed on Nov. 12 and Nov. 4, respectively, Hall said.