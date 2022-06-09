Crews have stopped forward progress on multiple vegetation fires that broke out Thursday near the intersection of Highway 1 and Highway 135, south of Clark Avenue.
The fires were reported at 1:24 p.m. near Orcutt, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason.
Eliason said the main fire was approximately 5 acres and burning in a grass field. Several smaller fires dotted the roadside near the intersection and Solomon Road, Eliason added.
In addition to County Fire personnel, the Santa Maria Fire Department, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office and an air unit responded to the incident. Crews were aided by a private water tender that was used on the main fire, according to Eliason.
Traffic was being diverted around the area of the fire, where crews were working, according to sheriff's officials, who had asked drivers to avoid the area.
Northbound Highway 1 is closed at Clark Avenue and southbound Highway 1 is closed at Solomon Road due the fire, and there is no estimate for reopening at this time, according to Caltrans.
Eliason said no structures were threatened and the cause of the fire is under investigation.