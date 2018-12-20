Fire crews are responding to reports of a structure fire in a northwest Santa Maria neighborhood.
Shortly after 11:30 a.m., Santa Maria Fire, along with Santa Maria Police, responded to reports that a fire had broken out in a single-story residence in the 300 block of North Benwiley Avenue. Upon arrival, fire crews noted smoke was showing and that all occupants were safely out of the residence.
Crews noted the gas main in the house had been compromised, according to emergency dispatch, and that power lines were reportedly down near the home.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Here’s Battalion Chief Mike Farmer with what they know about the fire. #SantaMariaTimes pic.twitter.com/zNtN50TMf9— Mathew Burciaga (@math_burciaga) December 20, 2018