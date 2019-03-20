Emergency crews are responding to a single-vehicle rollover that occurred just before 10:15 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 just north of the Highway 154 interchange.
A vehicle described as a white sedan crashed, rolling over in the southbound lane and ending up in the northbound lane, according to emergency scanner traffic.
The driver and a passenger reportedly were able to extricate from the vehicle, but there is no further information about their condition.
CALSTAR was contacted but was unable to respond due to weather conditions.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.