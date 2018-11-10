Crews are putting out a small pile burn near the 6600 block of Santa Rosa Road in Buellton. They believe it may be an illegal burn.
At about 2:11 p.m. County Fire were dispatched to the area after multiple parties called the emergency dispatch center to reports of smoke seen near the area. Several parties reported seeing several flames above a nearby vineyard.
Upon arrival units reported that the vegetation fire was believed to be a private pile burn that grew to about a tenth of an acre, no threats reported to nearby structures or adjacent areas, according to emergency dispatch reports, and nobody else was seen on site.
Multiple resources that responded to the fire returned back to their stations; two engines remained on scene to quickly extinguish the fire.
A fire investigator was requested to issue potential citations, according to emergency dispatch reports.