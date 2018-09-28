Crews have gained control of a vegetation fire that broke out Friday afternoon on Gaviota Peak.
At about 1:25 p.m. Santa Barbara County Fire and Los Padres National Forest Service responded to a report of a vegetation fire that sparked mid-slope on Gaviota Peak, just off the peak's trailhead, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.
When units arrived, they found about 1 acre burning in heavy vegetation. As of 2:15 p.m., crews noted that forward progression had halted, and estimated about 3 acres had burned. Final acreage has yet to be calculated, Zaniboni said.
Crews will remain on scene for about three hours to mop up.
The cause of the fire remains unknown.