Santa Maria Fire crews on Thursday resuscitated a family cat and extinguished a structure fire that damaged several units at an apartment complex on North Lynne Drive.
Dispatchers received a report of a fire shortly before 10 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Lynne Drive, according to the Santa Maria Fire Department.
Several emergency units responded to the scene, including Cal Fire, Santa Maria Police and American Medical Response, and five engines, two battalion chiefs and a truck with the Santa Maria Fire Department.
Fire crews were seen cutting a hole in the roof of the structure in order to ventilate flames and gases. At some point, the tabby cat was pulled from the smoke and resuscitated by firefighters on the sidewalk.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Santa Maria Fire has advised the public to avoid the area.