Crews extinguish small vegetation fire in Tanglewood neighborhood

Santa Barbara County firefighters extinguished a small vegetation fire that broke out this morning near the Tanglewood neighborhood west of Santa Maria.

The fire was reported shortly before 11 a.m. behind Arellanes Junior High School near Sandalwood and Sherwood drives, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

The fire grew to approximately a quarter of an acre before it was contained shortly after 11:30 a.m. by fire crews, who remained on scene to monitor hot spots. No injuries and no damaged structures were reported.

Even though a downed power line was reported near the scene and most likely started the fire, according to Bertucelli, an investigator arrived on scene to determine the official cause.

Units from both Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County fire departments responded to the fire.

