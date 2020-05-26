Crews extinguish small vegetation fire in Tanglewood neighborhood
alert top story

Crews extinguish small vegetation fire in Tanglewood neighborhood

{{featured_button_text}}
Tanglewood vegetation fire

A Santa Barbara County firefighter extinguishes a one-quarter acre vegetation fire that broke out behind Arellanes Junior High School in Tanglewood on Tuesday morning. 

 Len Wood, Staff

Santa Barbara County firefighters extinguished a small vegetation fire that broke out this morning near the Tanglewood neighborhood west of Santa Maria.

The fire was reported shortly before 11 a.m. behind Arellanes Junior High School near Sandalwood and Sherwood drives, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli. 

The fire grew to approximately a quarter of an acre before it was contained shortly after 11:30 a.m. by fire crews, who remained on scene to monitor hot spots. No injuries and no damaged structures were reported. 

Even though a downed power line was reported near the scene and most likely started the fire, according to Bertucelli, an investigator arrived on scene to determine the official cause. 

Units from both Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County fire departments responded to the fire. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News