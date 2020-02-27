Crews extinguish shed fire on Drake Avenue in Santa Maria

Fire crews extinguished a shed fire in a residential area on Drake Avenue in Santa Maria early Thursday.

Firefighters were dispatched at 2:21 a.m. to multiple reports of an external shed fire in the 3200 block of Drake Avenue, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.

The first crew arriving on scene reported that the shed was engulfed by flames and smoke, said Bertucelli, adding that power lines also were reported down in the area.

All occupants evacuated the structures near the fire, which was snuffed out shortly after 3 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Engines from both Santa Barbara County and Santa Maria fire departments responded.

