Crews on Wednesday extinguished a structure fire that broke out at a residence near the intersection of Burton and Sea streets in Nipomo, according to Cal Fire.
The fire was reported at approximately 12:19 p.m. in the 300 block of Burton Street, according to Cal Fire officials.
Several units responded to the scene, including engines and personnel from Cal Fire in San Luis Obispo County, and the Santa Maria Fire Department.
Upon arrival, officials said crews located a residence that was fully engulfed in flames, although no one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.
It took less than an hour for crews to contain the fire, according to officials. Firefighters will be on scene for approximately an hour to clean up the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.