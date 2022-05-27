Crews on Friday extinguished a half-acre vegetation fire that broke out after a vehicle burst into flames along Harris Grade Road.
The fire was reported at 12:34 p.m. when the flames spread into the nearby vegetation in the 3600 block of Harris Grade Road, near the intersection of Burton Mesa Way, according to fire spokesman Mike Eliason.
Eliason said crews stopped forward progress on the fire shortly before 1 p.m. and the fire was reported to be extinguished shortly after 3 p.m.
No injuries were reported and investigators are on scene to determine the cause of the fire, according to Eliason.