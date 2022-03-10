One person was evacuated from a Santa Ynez residence on Olive Street Wednesday before crews extinguished a fire in a nearby garage, according to officials.
The blaze was reported in the 3600 block of Olive Street shortly after 4 p.m., according to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Upon arrival, County Fire crews located a single family residence with its garage on fire.
Bertucelli described the fire as "heavy" but said a neighbor was able to help evacuate a person who was inside the home.
The fire did not extend into the home but caused heavy smoke damage, according to Bertucelli. No injuries were reported.
Bertucelli said crews remained on scene for several more hours after the fire was extinguished for overhaul and salvage of the structure.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.