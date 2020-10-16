Crews extinguish fires at Vandenberg Air Force Base rocket launch complex

Crews extinguished multiple fires that broke out during the demolition of a Vandenberg Air Force Base rocket launch complex Thursday, according to a spokesman.
Vandenberg Fire Department crews responded to a fire reported at Space Launch Complex 2 at about 10 a.m., according to Tech. Sgt. Patrick A. Harrower.
Firefighters arrived on scene within minutes and evacuated site personnel before making their way up the tower, extinguishing fires on each of the 13 floors as black smoke billowed from the complex.
The fires were caused when a piece of hot metal made contact with flammable materials within the complex, according to Harrower.
No injuries were reported.
"The quick reaction of the site supervisor ensured everyone was evacuated safely and the fire department was called immediately, causing minimal impact to operations," said Mark Smith, 30th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department assistant chief of operations.
The launch complex, or SLC-2, was previously used for Delta rocket launches and is in the process of being demolished by Austin-based Firefly Aerospace, which has a facility on base and plans to use the complex to launch commercial space vehicles.
