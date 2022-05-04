Crews quickly extinguished a fire that broke out early Wednesday at Lompoc Restaurant, located on North H Street, according to officials.
The fire was reported at about 4 a.m. at the restaurant in the 900 block of North H Street, according to the Lompoc Fire Department.
Emergency units, including from the Lompoc, Santa Barbara County and Vandenberg Space Force Base fire departments, responded to the dispatch, which included reports of smoke and flames seen coming from the business.
Upon arrival, the first crew on scene reported smoke coming from the rear of the structure, according to the Lompoc Fire Department. In addition, crews made an aggressive exterior attack and performed a search of the structure.
Personnel were able to contain the fire to the rear of the exterior area of the structure with minimal exposure to the interior, according to Lompoc emergency officials.
The fire was under control in approximately 15 minutes, according to the Lompoc Fire Department. The cause of the fire is under investigation.