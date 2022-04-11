Fire crews on Sunday extinguished a fire that broke out in a pile of compressed cardboard behind Walmart located on West Central Avenue.
Crews responded to a report of smoke and flames behind Walmart at 3:11 p.m., according to a Lompoc Fire spokeswoman.
Emergency units included two engines, a rescue unit and a fire battalion.
Upon arrival, crews put out the fire in the cardboard bundles and prevented spread at the loading dock area of the store, according to a spokeswoman. City officials sent out a front-end loader to assist with the salvage and overhaul, and a Lompoc Fire engine remained on scene until about 7 p.m.
The fire caused minor damage to the building, according to the Lompoc Fire Department.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.