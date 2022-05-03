Crews have extinguished a brush fire that broke out along Graciosa Road, south of Orcutt, and burned about half an acre, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Dispatchers received a call of a brush fire at 2:02 p.m. near Highway 135, in the 7400 block of Graciosa Road, according to Capt. Daniel Bertucelli.
Several fire units responded to the scene, including three County Fire engines and a battalion chief.
Crews quickly extinguished the fire, according to Bertucelli, and no injuries or damage to structures were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.