Crews establish 4-way stop at Union Valley Parkway, California Boulevard

Crews installed signs and striped pavement Monday to establish a four-way stop at the intersection of Union Valley Parkway and California Boulevard, which has been the frequent site of car crashes.
Following a fatal collision that left an elderly woman dead in April, Santa Maria officials moved to turn the intersection into a four-way stop.
In April, 83-year-old Judith Zimmer was driving an Acura sedan through the intersection of Union Valley Parkway and California Boulevard when a pickup truck collided with her vehicle.
Zimmer was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders. Two men also were injured in the collision.
Following the crash, city officials examined the intersection at the far south end of Santa Maria and determined it warranted a four-way stop, said Public Works Director Kevin McCune.
While reviewing traffic volume and past collisions at the intersection, city staff found five broadside collisions occurred at the intersection between Feb. 4, 2017, and Jan. 18, 2018.
Broadside collisions can be corrected with the installation of a four-way stop, according to a staff report prepared by the Public Works Department.
On Dec. 17, the City Council voted unanimously to approve the new four-way stop.
The intersection, which was originally planned as a four-way stop, has been the subject of scrutiny over safety concerns since its construction in 2013, according to the staff report.
In 2014, a Santa Barbara County civil grand jury issued a report calling for the city to install a four-way stop, finding that the intersection created hazards, especially for motorists traveling north on California.
At the time, the city declined to install stop signs on Union Valley Parkway, saying a four-way stop was not warranted at the intersection.