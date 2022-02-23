Officials are investigating the cause of a residential fire in which a body was discovered badly burned inside a mobile home along Hetrick Avenue in Nipomo, according to Cal Fire.
The fire was reported shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Hetrick Avenue. Upon arrival, crews located a mobile home that was fully engulfed in flames and smoke, according to Cal Fire spokesman Adan Orozco.
Crews contained the fire, which had also burned a nearby outbuilding structure, shortly after 3:30 p.m. Santa Maria Fire Department and Five Cities Fire Authority also responded to the scene to assist.
The identity of the person was not immediately released, although neighbors reported to investigators that there was a man in his 70s who lived in the home, Orozco said.
Cal Fire investigators are working with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department to confirm the identity of the person.
"That would take a while because of how badly burned the body was," Orozco said, estimating the investigation could take up to at least two to three months.
Firefighters were expected to be on scene into Wednesday evening to clean up the scene.